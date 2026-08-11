Minimal Phone 2 unveiled: full-size keyboard and modern technologies

·52·Technology
Minimal Phone 2 unveiled: full-size keyboard and modern technologies

According to Ixbt.com, Minimal has officially unveiled its next-generation device, the Minimal Phone 2 smartphone. This gadget combines modern technological capabilities with a traditional physical keyboard, making it distinctive and aiming to reduce digital fatigue in everyday life. This is reported by Ixbt.com.

Unlike the first-generation model, the new device features significantly improved specifications. In particular, the front panel houses a modern OLED display measuring 3.92 inches, with a resolution of 1080 x 1240 pixels and a 90 Hz refresh rate. This makes reading content and typing more comfortable for users.

Camera capabilities and performance

The smartphone’s camera capabilities are also attracting considerable attention. The front panel features a 20-megapixel camera, while the rear panel houses a 50-megapixel main sensor with an F/1.8 lens. This is an excellent result for a device with such a compact and distinctive design.

The hardware is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor. The device offers up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of internal storage. Such high performance is rare among smartphones in this compact and distinctive category.

Battery life and additional features

The gadget’s battery life is provided by a 3000 mAh battery. It supports 27 W wired and 15 W wireless charging. For high-quality audio output, the device is equipped with stereo speakers and two microphones.

The device includes modern interfaces such as Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC and a 3.5-mm audio jack for wired headphones. For security, a fingerprint scanner is built into the side, while users can use both a physical SIM card and eSIM.

Prices and versions

The device’s pricing varies depending on its configuration:

  • 8/256 GB version — 600 dollars
  • 8/512 GB version — 675 dollars
  • Special Founder's Edition with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage — 900 dollars

Minimal Phone 2SmartphonesMediaTekOLED DisplayTechnology
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