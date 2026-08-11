LG Unveils the OLED W6 TV with a Thickness of Less Than One Centimeter

·45·Technology
LG Unveils the OLED W6 TV with a Thickness of Less Than One Centimeter

At a presentation in London, LG unveiled its latest flagship device, the premium Signature OLED W6 TV. According to ixbt.com, this new technology draws attention with a design that blends almost completely into the wall and is as thin as a pencil, creating a “TV wallpaper” effect in the interior. This was reported by ixbt.com .

The ability to transmit images wirelessly is being recognized as the device’s key technical achievement. The LG Signature OLED W6 became the first TV in the world to receive TÜV Rheinland True Wireless Lossless Vision certification. This enables real-time transmission of 4K video to the TV at up to 165 Hz without quality loss or noticeable delays.

Technical Capabilities and a Next-Generation Processor

The innovative TV’s main body sits extremely close to the wall, while all external devices connect through the special Zero Connect Box. According to the source, this external module is 35 percent more compact than those used with previous-generation devices, allowing users to eliminate unnecessary cables.

The TV is equipped with the new Alpha 11 4K Gen3 processor, featuring a neural network unit. According to the manufacturer, the new chip delivers 5.6 times the performance of its predecessor. Its graphics component has also been enhanced by 70 percent, enabling better processing of dynamic scenes and more precise image details.

Display and Anti-Reflective Coating

Alongside high-quality visuals, the new OLED display features an advanced protective layer. The screen is covered with a special anti-glare coating that reduces light reflections by approximately half.

This technology preserves saturated colors and the rich depth of blacks even when indoor light levels are high. As a result, the at-home movie-watching experience reaches a new level.

LGTelevisionTechnologyOLED4K
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