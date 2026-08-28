Xiaomi Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Becomes the Most Autonomous Smartphone

·11·Technology
Xiaomi Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Becomes the Most Autonomous Smartphone

According to Ixbt.com, a new flagship from Xiaomi with a massive battery is causing a real stir in the market. Equipped with a 10 000 mAh battery, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 17 Pro Max has set an absolute record in laboratory tests by the well-known YouTube channel PhoneBuff, becoming the most autonomous smartphone in history. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

Previously tested by GSM Arena experts, this device has now caught the attention of the creators of PhoneBuff. As usual, all devices underwent rigorous testing using a special robotic manipulator that excludes the human factor and ensures the impartiality of the results.

Test results and competitors

For comparison, the Reno16 F, Galaxy A57, and iPhone 17 models were involved in the tests. However, none of these devices could compete with the Xiaomi flagship in terms of battery capacity. Nevertheless, this comparison clearly showed the overall landscape of the modern smartphone market.

As soon as the testing process began, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 17 Pro Max took a clear lead and pulled far ahead of its competitors. According to the final results, the Xiaomi device was able to work continuously in active test mode for 19 hours and 35 minutes.

For comparison, the performance of other participants in the test was much more modest:

  • The Reno16 F model lasted approximately 10 hours
  • The Galaxy A57 device maintained operation for around 12 hours
  • The iPhone 17 reached the 14-hour mark

New record and future results

Thus, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 17 Pro Max has become the longest-lasting smartphone tested in the history of the PhoneBuff channel. The device not only dethroned the previous leader, the OnePlus 15, but also surpassed the old record holder by a significant margin.

At the same time, experts provided a small caveat: the channel's creators have not yet managed to test all alternative models with huge batteries that have appeared on the market in recent months. Nevertheless, the result shown by the 10 000 mAh battery has set a new standard for energy efficiency and autonomy in the world of mobile technology.

XiaomiRedmi Note 17 Pro MaxPhoneBuffSmartphoneBattery
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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