400-dollar robot duck walks around the house and carries items

·0·Technology
400-dollar robot duck walks around the house and carries items

In the field of AI, Hugging Face team introduced an unusual robot called Microduck. The small robot resembles a duck in appearance and can move independently around the room.

Microduck can pick up various items with its beak, stand back up after falling, and even roll on wheels. It is also possible to teach the robot new movements and various "tricks."

It stands 25 centimeters tall and is equipped with 15 motors, a camera, LiDAR, and motion-tracking sensors. Microduck can carry light objects weighing up to 800 grams.

The initial price of the robot is 399 dollars, which is approximately 400 dollars. Microduck is open-source, allowing users to reprogram it and teach it new skills.

The main purpose of the small "smart duck" is not to perform heavy household chores, but to serve as an interesting platform for experimenting with robotics and AI.

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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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