Unexpected swap in electricity prices for Group 1 consumers — new calculation

A serious price redistribution directly affecting the activities of Group 1 tariff electricity consumers is being introduced in Uzbekistan's energy sector. According to the official procedure, payment rates for different time zones of the day are being revised inversely to each other. From now on, during the nighttime period (from 22:00 to 24:00 and from 00:00 to 06:00), the price for 1 kWh of electricity is set at 1,100 soms (previously, 733 soms were paid during this time). Conversely, during the semi-peak time (from 09:00 to 17:00 during the day), the payment for each consumed kWh of electricity is reduced to 733 soms (previously, 1,100 soms were paid). This differentiated pricing policy is assessed as a strategic shift aimed at moving the operating schedules of manufacturing and enterprises to the period of active daytime solar generation.

"Night price hike and daytime discount": 5 key points of the new tariff

Important changes coming into force for Group 1 consumers:

Nighttime price rises to 1,100 soms: In the night interval from 22:00 to 06:00, the price of 1 kWh increases from 733 soms to 1,100 soms;

Daytime price drops to 733 soms: During the semi-peak period from 09:00 to 17:00, the price is reduced from 1,100 soms to 733 soms;

Concept of nighttime cheapness canceled: The previous practice of saving by shifting production to the night will now become financially costly;

Advantage of daytime solar generation: Lowering prices during the day encourages efficient use of solar energy in the system;

Re-planning for enterprises: Group 1 legal consumers must immediately readjust their work schedules and cost estimates.

Electricity tariffs comparison: Old and new rates for Group 1 consumers

Schedule of precise changes in payments across time zones:

Consumption time zones Time intervals Current (old) tariff Newly approved tariff Nature of change Nighttime period 22:00 – 24:00 and 00:00 – 06:00 733 soms 1,100 soms Increases by +367 soms (becomes more expensive) Semi-peak period (Daytime) 09:00 – 17:00 1,100 soms 733 soms Drops by -367 soms (becomes cheaper)

Energy and economic expertise: Why did tariffs "swap places"?

Conclusions of industry specialists and financial analysts:

Growth of the share of "green energy": Following the connection of large solar photovoltaic power plants to the grid in Uzbekistan, cheap and excess energy generation is produced during daytime hours (09:00–17:00); the state encourages enterprises to consume energy precisely during the day through low daytime tariffs;

Nighttime energy shortage and battery systems: Solar power plants do not operate at night, and the main load falls on thermal power plants and gas combustion; the increase in the nighttime price to 1,100 soms serves to reduce gas consumption in the system and balance the nighttime load;

New model for business: This change requires workshops and manufacturers working night shifts to reconsider their activity schedules; otherwise, their utility bills could increase by up to 30–40 percent.

In your opinion, how will the increase in the nighttime tariff and the reduction of the daytime price affect business and the manufacturing sector? Will enterprises manage to fully transition their working hours to daytime mode? Leave your personal opinions and thoughts in the comments and share this important news so that all entrepreneurs and specialists are informed!