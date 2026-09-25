Real Madrid is closely monitoring the situation surrounding Manchester City

The financial charges brought by the Premier League against Manchester City and the potential for severe sanctions have put Europe's elite clubs on high alert. According to reports from SPORT, the leadership of the 'Los Blancos' is carefully exploring the possibility of capitalizing on any instability at the English club to attract star players. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

It is well known that the Madrid club, led by Florentino Pérez, has long been interested in Erling Haaland. The Spanish giants were contenders for the Norwegian striker's services even before his move to the English club in 2022. It is speculated that the current complex situation surrounding Manchester City and the uncertainty regarding the club's future could provide Madrid with a favorable opportunity to revive this transfer.

Squad competition and financial challenges

However, acquiring Erling Haaland will not be easy for Real Madrid. Currently, the Madrid club's attacking line is well-stocked following the arrival of Kylian Mbappé and the outstanding form of Vinícius Júnior. Additionally, the competition for playing time among young talents like Endrick and other prospects could create a selection headache for the coach.

According to the source, the Norwegian striker's current contract does not contain specific clauses related to relegation scenarios. Therefore, Florentino Pérez would have to make complex administrative decisions to bring the star forward to the team, especially considering the club's existing squad depth and financial balance.

Rayan Cherki also on the radar

Beyond Erling Haaland, Real Madrid scouts have other talented players on their radar. Among them is Rayan Cherki, one of European football's most unique creative talents, who has also caught the attention of the Spanish giants. His unique technique and vision have always impressed Madrid's scouts.

However, the French player might face the same problem as Haaland. Real Madrid's midfield and creative lines are packed with high-level performers such as Jude Bellingham, Arda Güler, and Brahim Díaz. Even if Manchester City were forced to sell their squad due to a crisis, the Madrid club would be required to trim its existing roster before adding new players.