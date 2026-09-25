Weather to change drastically in Uzbekistan over the weekend: rain and thunderstorms expected

The warm and sunny summer temperatures for residents and guests of Uzbekistan are officially giving way to true autumn chills. According to an urgent warning from forecasters, a sharp change in weather, accompanied by the influx of cool and humid air masses, is expected across the entire republic during the upcoming weekend. Rain is likely to fall in many regions of the country, with lightning and thunderstorms expected in some areas. Most importantly, nighttime temperatures will drop significantly, with thermometer columns falling to +9°C to +14°C. Experts urge citizens to protect themselves against seasonal colds and temperature fluctuations, and to wear light jackets and warm clothing. This change indicates that the true breath of autumn will fully take hold during the evening and morning hours in our country.

"The era of +9°C chill, thunderstorms, and jackets": 5 key points of the expected weather

The most important facts regarding the synoptic changes over the weekend:

Sharp drop in temperature: During the night and morning hours, air temperature will drop to +9°C...+14°C;

Rain and thunderstorms: Unstable weather, rainfall, and thunderstorms will be observed in many regions;

Official retreat of summer: Stuffy and hot daytime weather will yield to true autumn coolness;

Jacket and warm clothing season: Wearing light jackets and windbreakers is recommended during morning and nighttime hours;

Seasonal adaptation: The sharp drop in temperature requires close attention to the health of children and people with chronic illnesses.

Classification of weather changes: Comparison of past days and weekend forecast

Analysis of expected synoptic conditions across the republic:

Indicators and parameters Recent warm days indicator Expected conditions for the weekend Night and morning temperature +18°C...+22°C (Moderately warm) Sharp drop down to +9°C...+14°C Precipitation conditions Mostly dry and clear weather Rainfall, thunderstorms in some places Air mass character Summer hot and dry currents Humid and cold atmospheric fronts Clothing recommendation Light summer clothes Light jackets, windbreakers, and umbrellas General seasonal stage Breath of the lingering summer season Official beginning of true autumn

Synoptic and medical expertise: Why prepare in advance for the sharp coolness?

Recommendations and conclusions from meteorologists and physicians:

«A 10-degree difference overnight»: A sharp drop in air temperature is a test for the human body; the large difference between daytime and nighttime temperatures can lead to weakened immunity and an increase in seasonal ARVI cases;

Warning for drivers: Road surfaces will become slippery following the rain, making it essential to maintain a safe following distance and not exceed speed limits on roads;

Warm clothing and healthy lifestyle: It is necessary to account for the morning chill when leaving the house and ensure that young children and the elderly are warmly dressed.

Has the weather change started to be felt in your region — are you ready for the sharp autumn cooling? Have you changed your weekend plans due to rain and cool temperatures? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important news with everyone to warn your loved ones!