Uzbekistan men's chess teams unmatched in Samarkand: full results of round 9

·25·Sport
Uzbekistan men's chess teams unmatched in Samarkand: full results of round 9

The 9th round matches, which decide the fate of the gold medals at the 46th Chess Olympiad hosted by the city of Samarkand, have come to an end. In the central clash that captured the attention of the world, the main national team of Uzbekistan defeated the tournament favorites USA with a score of 2.5 : 1.5. On board 1, Nodirbek Abdusattorov defeated Fabiano Caruana with the white pieces (1:0), while Nodirbek Yakubboyev won against Hans Niemann (1:0). Although Wesley So got the better of Javokhir Sindarov, Muhiddin Madaminov's draw worth its weight in gold against Levon Aronian (0.5:0.5) secured the absolute victory.

The true sensation of the day was recorded by our Uzbekistan-2 team: our youth crushed European giants the Netherlands with a score of 3.5 : 0.5 — Jahongir Vakhidov defeated opposing leader Anish Giri, while Suyarov and Nigmatov also celebrated victories in their matches. In the Central Asian derby, the Uzbekistan-3 team defeated Kyrgyzstan with a score of 2.5 : 1.5 (thanks to Asrorjon Omonov's victory). In the women's matches, although our main national team lost to strong India with a score of 1:3, the Uzbekistan-2 women's team achieved a spirited victory over Iceland with a score of 2.5 : 1.5, and Uzbekistan-3 lost to Italy with a score of 1.5 : 2.5.

«The surrender of the USA, the crushing of the Netherlands, and the derby triumph»: 5 main points of round 9

The most important facts from the results of the historic 9th round in Samarkand:

  • Great victory over the USA (2.5 : 1.5): Abdusattorov defeated Caruana, Yakubboyev defeated Niemann, bringing top-level points to our team;

  • Sensationally crushing the Netherlands (3.5 : 0.5): The Uzbekistan-2 team left no chances for the strong Dutch national team led by Anish Giri;

  • Success in the Central Asian derby: The Uzbekistan-3 men's team outperformed Kyrgyzstan with a score of 2.5 : 1.5;

  • India's superiority in the women's match: Our main women's team suffered a 1:3 defeat in the match against world ranking leaders India;

  • Victory of the Uzbekistan-2 girls: Our second female squad defeated Iceland with a score of 2.5 : 1.5, continuing their run in the tournament.

46th Chess Olympiad: Full protocol and results table of round 9

Uzbekistan's all men's and women's teams recorded indicators:

Team confrontation

Overall score

Results recorded by boards (white pieces first)

Match status

Uzbekistan — USA (Men)

2.5 : 1.5

Abdusattorov 1:0 Caruana, So 1:0 Sindarov, Yakubboyev 1:0 Niemann, Aronian 0.5:0.5 Madaminov

Historic victory over the main favorite

Uzbekistan-2 — Netherlands (Men)

3.5 : 0.5

Vakhidov 1:0 Giri, van Foreest 0.5:0.5 Abdisalimov, Suyarov 1:0 van Wely, Lami 0:1 Nigmatov

Complete breakdown of the Dutch giant

Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan-3 (Men)

1.5 : 2.5

Jakshilikov 0.5:0.5 Saidaliyev, Bakhrillayev 0.5:0.5 Orozbayev, Sezdbekov 0.5:0.5 Abdurakhmonov, Omonov 1:0 Daudov

Success in the Central Asian derby

India — Uzbekistan (Women)

3 : 1

Koneru 0.5:0.5 Khamdamova, Tokhirjonova 0:1 Divya, Vantika 1:0 Imamkodjaeva, Karimova 0.5:0.5 Savita

Test against the world's #1 team

Iceland — Uzbekistan-2 (Women)

1.5 : 2.5

Ptachnikova 0.5:0.5 Malikova, Khalilova 1:0 Thorsteinsdottir, Brynjudottir 0:1 Salimova, Mansurova 0:1 Helgadottir

Intense victory of our girls

Uzbekistan-3 — Italy (Women)

1.5 : 2.5

Aktamova 0:1 Brunello, Zimina 1:0 Bobomurodova, Shokirjonova 0.5:0.5 Gueci, Rubinstein 0:1 Shakhzodova

Fierce battle against European experience

Chess expertise: Why did round 9 prove Uzbekistan's absolute superiority?

Conclusions of international grandmasters and experts:

  • «The fall of two great giants in one day»: At a time when our main team defeated the USA, the crushing of world elite member the Netherlands by our second squad with a score of 3.5:0.5 proves that the reserve base of the Uzbek chess school is the strongest on the planet; Jahongir Vakhidov's victory over Anish Giri became the brightest individual win of the round;

  • Abdusattorov's leadership skill: Nodirbek Abdusattorov's aggressive and composed game displayed with the white pieces against Caruana gave psychological superiority to the entire team;

  • On the threshold of gold medals: The victory over the USA turned the Uzbekistan men's team into the main and absolute leader in defending their Olympiad championship.

Do you think the Uzbekistan men's national team will maintain this pace in the remaining rounds and be able to retain the Olympiad gold medals in Samarkand? Personally, how do you assess Vakhidov's victory over Anish Giri and Abdusattorov's victory over Caruana? Leave your personal congratulations and thoughts in the comments and share the analysis of our national team's great historical success with all chess enthusiasts!

46th Chess OlympiadSamarkandNodirbek AbdusattorovUzbekistan chess team
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Football Week: Tough Tests Await Pakhtakor, Nasaf, and Lokomotiv in Matchday 19Football Week: Tough Tests Await Pakhtakor, Nasaf, and Lokomotiv in Matchday 1923 August 17:00Important statement from Nodirbek Abdusattorov about the Chess Olympiad in Samarkand...Important statement from Nodirbek Abdusattorov about the Chess Olympiad in Samarkand...19 September 20:01Uzbekistan brings India to its knees, Spain is crushed: All results of the 6th roundUzbekistan brings India to its knees, Spain is crushed: All results of the 6th round22 September 01:02Olympiad Without Carlsen: Which Other Stars Will Miss Samarkand?Olympiad Without Carlsen: Which Other Stars Will Miss Samarkand?6 August 17:59Matchday 15 Best XI: More Players from Navbahor and NasafMatchday 15 Best XI: More Players from Navbahor and Nasaf5 August 14:22Battle of the Titans in Samarkand: Uzbekistan vs. USA and the India Test in Round 9Battle of the Titans in Samarkand: Uzbekistan vs. USA and the India Test in Round 9Today 10:59
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?