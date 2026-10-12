Foreign exchange rates for October 13 have been announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official foreign currency rates for October 13, 2026. According to the report, the US dollar rose by 1.19 UZS to reach 11,899.09 UZS.

• The euro fell by 37.94 UZS to 13,298.42 UZS.

• The Russian ruble rose by 1.35 UZS to 141.53 UZS.

• The pound sterling rose by 6.34 UZS to 15,743.69 UZS.

• The Japanese yen fell by 0.15 UZS to 75.03 UZS.

• The Swiss franc fell by 32.94 UZS to 14,282.91 UZS.

• The Chinese yuan rose by 0.01 UZS to 1,777.89 UZS.