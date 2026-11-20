Uzbekistan's digital future has rapid growth rates and significant potential to become a leading technological center in Central Asia — an IT hub. However, reaching these strategic milestones depends directly on how effectively current challenges related to infrastructure, personnel training, and digital security are addressed.

Work being carried out within the framework of the "Digital Uzbekistan – 2030" strategy is fundamentally transforming the country's technological landscape. The overall situation in society and the economy can be analyzed through the lens of achieved successes and the obstacles that lie ahead.

Key achievements and opportunities in digital transformation

In recent years, significant results have been recorded in the technological sphere:

Growth of IT exports and major ecosystems: Service exports by IT Park Uzbekistan residents have covered markets in more than 100 countries, and the goal is to reach $5 billion by 2030. Furthermore, the formation of major digital ecosystems like Uzum demonstrates the rapidly growing strength of the private sector.

Artificial intelligence and legal framework: The adoption of a strategy for the development of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies until 2030 and the law on the International Center for Digital Technologies are creating a legal foundation for attracting foreign investment and major international technology companies.

E-government and fintech: The active digitalization of public services (with over 900 services launched via the my.gov.uz portal) and the expansion of payment systems have increased convenience for citizens and entrepreneurs.

Youth demographic advantage: The high proportion of young people in the population serves as an important factor in quickly mastering new digital skills and training specialists who meet international market demands.

Direction Achievement or opportunity Current problem or challenge IT market and export Exports to 100+ countries, $5 billion goal by 2030, Uzum ecosystem Pace of bringing local startups to the global market Infrastructure and services 900+ public services via my.gov.uz, fintech development Disparity in internet and services between the capital and remote regions Human capital Young population, increase in the number of entry-level programmers Shortage of Senior-level specialists and AI engineers Law and security AI strategy, International Center for Digital Technologies law Personal data protection, cybercrime, and digital literacy

Key problems that need to be solved

To take the digital economy to an even higher level, work is required on the following systemic issues:

Regional digital divide: A gap remains between Tashkent and major cities versus remote regions regarding the quality of high-speed internet and access to digital services.

Shortage of highly qualified personnel: Although the ranks of entry-level (Junior) programmers are expanding, there remains a high demand for experienced Senior specialists capable of managing large and complex projects, as well as artificial intelligence engineers.

Cybersecurity and data protection: As the scope of digital services expands, ensuring the security of personal data, combating cybercrime, and increasing the digital literacy of the population are becoming priority tasks.

In conclusion, Uzbekistan is moving consistently along the path of digital development. Tax incentives, legal easing, and investments directed toward infrastructure create a sufficient foundation to turn the country into the region's leading IT hub in the coming years, provided that existing obstacles are gradually removed.

In your opinion, for Uzbekistan to become a regional IT hub, which direction should be prioritized first — developing infrastructure equally in the regions or training Senior personnel and artificial intelligence specialists? Leave your thoughts in the comments!