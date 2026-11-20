Ruslan Abdullayev faces his opponent ahead of an important fight in the USA
Uzbek professional boxer Ruslan Abdullayev will hold his next fight in the USA tomorrow, November 21. Our compatriot, who competes in the super lightweight division, will face Mexican boxer Juan Mesa Angulo.
The professional boxing night will be held at the Fantasy Springs Casino complex in Indio, California. For Abdullayev, this bout will be another test to demonstrate his skills once again and increase his number of victories in the professional ring.
Abdullayev and Angulo face off before the tournament
This morning, the fighters participated in media events organized ahead of the competition. Within the framework of these events, the boxers drew public attention regarding their preparation process for the tournament and the upcoming bout.
Now, all attention is focused on the clash in the ring. Mexican Juan Mesa Angulo will enter the ring as Abdullayev's next opponent. For both boxers, this fight is considered an important opportunity to showcase their abilities and gain the attention of fans.
A morning fight awaits boxing fans in Uzbekistan
Since the bout is being held in the USA, fans in Uzbekistan can watch it during the morning hours. Information regarding the exact start time and broadcast of the fight is expected to be announced separately.
The result of Ruslan Abdullayev's fight against his Mexican opponent will now be determined in the ring. For fans waiting for a confident performance and another victory from our compatriot, tomorrow's bout will be one of the notable events.
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