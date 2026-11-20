Uzbek professional boxer Ruslan Abdullayev will hold his next fight in the USA tomorrow, November 21. Our compatriot, who competes in the super lightweight division, will face Mexican boxer Juan Mesa Angulo.

The professional boxing night will be held at the Fantasy Springs Casino complex in Indio, California. For Abdullayev, this bout will be another test to demonstrate his skills once again and increase his number of victories in the professional ring.

Abdullayev and Angulo face off before the tournament

This morning, the fighters participated in media events organized ahead of the competition. Within the framework of these events, the boxers drew public attention regarding their preparation process for the tournament and the upcoming bout.