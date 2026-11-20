Protecting human dignity, labor rights, and legal interests is one of the most important principles of a fair society. After all, every citizen has the right to have their position achieved through hard work, professional experience, and rights protected by law.

Unfortunately, in some cases, the rights and interests of citizens may be violated as a result of decisions made in labor relations that contradict legal requirements.

In such situations, restoring legality and ensuring the protection of violated rights is of great importance.

To ensure the execution of this court document, enforcement actions were carried out by state bailiffs of the Nukus city department of the Bureau. As a result, the requirements set forth in the court document were fulfilled, and the citizen's labor rights were effectively restored.