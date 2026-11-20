Fiona, the world-famous hippopotamus who lived at the Cincinnati Zoo in the USA, has died. Last week, she accidentally swallowed a knitted hat that had fallen into her enclosure. All efforts by veterinary staff to save her were unsuccessful, the zoo administration reported.

It is noted that specialists attempted several times to remove the hat from the hippo's system. Fiona was under 24-hour veterinary supervision and received necessary medical care. Despite this, her condition did not improve.

Zoo director Dave Jenike stated that Fiona's death was an unexpected loss for them. He emphasized that the staff who cared for the animal did everything in their power to save her.

Fiona would have turned 10 years old in January 2027. She was born six weeks premature in 2017, in a very small and weak state. At birth, she weighed only 11.3 kilograms. Veterinarians and zoo staff fought for a long time to save her life.

Later, the story of Fiona's fight for survival spread across the world via the internet. She won the hearts of millions of people and became one of the most famous animals at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Zoo representatives expressed that Fiona's death is a heavy loss for the staff who cared for her and for her fans around the world.