The Competition Committee intends to verify the justification of prices in Uzbekistan throughout the entire process, from coal extraction to its delivery to consumers.

During the investigation, it will be checked whether large enterprises have unjustifiably increased coal prices and whether companies supplying coal to the public and budgetary organizations have added excessive markups to the product price.

At the same time, the committee will also examine the state of competition in the coal market. It was stated that if violations are identified during the investigation process, appropriate measures will be taken against them.

As a reminder, state regulation of coal prices was abolished in June 2026. Since then, the price of coal for the population has more than doubled.