It is now possible to travel from Tashkent to Parkent by electric train. On November 20, 2026, during his visit to the Tashkent region, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev traveled to Parkent on the new electric train. The most notable aspects of the route are the travel time and ticket price: the trip from the capital to the district takes 1 hour and 13 minutes, and the fare is 10,000 soums.

It is reported that this price is nearly 2.5 times cheaper than taxi services. The new railway connection is aimed at making travel between the capital and Parkent easier for residents, as well as expanding the district's transport capabilities.

"If there is no travel hardship, our people can achieve much"

During the conversation on the train, the head of state highlighted the importance of transport infrastructure in people's lives.

"If there is no travel hardship, our people can achieve much," said Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The President emphasized that the launch of the railway connection to Parkent will serve to bring the district closer to the capital and create comfortable conditions for the population. Modern transport and good roads not only make people's daily lives easier but also increase their economic and social activity.

Parkent's potential and the diligence of its people acknowledged

During the conversation, the head of state also spoke about Parkent's natural potential, fresh air, as well as the diligence, spirituality, and enlightenment of the people living there.

The new electric train service, while making it easier for district residents to travel to Tashkent, may also create opportunities to increase the flow of visitors from the capital to Parkent. This increases the likelihood of a positive impact on the development of the region's tourism and service sectors.

How much does it cost to travel from Tashkent to Parkent by train?

The main indicators of the new route are as follows:

Route: Tashkent — Parkent;

Transport: electric train;

Travel time: 1 hour 13 minutes;

Ticket price: 10,000 soums;

Compared to a taxi: nearly 2.5 times cheaper.

Thus, traveling to Parkent can now be not only more comfortable but also much more economical. This new transport route is an important opportunity, especially for residents who commute to the capital every day.

As the President noted, convenience in roads and transport is not just a means of movement. It means saving people's time, money, and opportunities, and strengthening connections between regions.