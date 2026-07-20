776 state scholarships allocated: 187 are Presidential

The quota for state scholarships for higher education students in Uzbekistan for the 2026–2027 academic year has been approved. In the new academic year, a total of 776 students across the republic may be awarded one of these prestigious scholarships.

While the largest quota has been allocated to the Islam Karimov scholarship, 187 spots have been designated for the Presidential scholarship. Candidates will be selected from among more than 335,000 upper-level students.

187 quotas for the Presidential scholarship

In accordance with the letter from the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation dated July 15, 2026, state scholarships have been distributed by higher education institutions and fields of study.

The approved quotas are as follows:

Islam Karimov scholarship — 194;

Presidential scholarship — 187;

Navoi scholarship — 175;

Babur scholarship — 51;

Imam al-Bukhari scholarship — 44;

Beruni scholarship — 38;

Ibn Sina scholarship — 33;

Abdulla Avloni scholarship — 16;

Ulugbek scholarship — 13;

Tolepbergen Kaipbergenov scholarship — 11;

Ibroyim Yusupov scholarship — 11;

Pahlavon Mahmud scholarship — 3.

The total number of quotas is 776.

Selection from over 335,000 students

According to the data, 335,471 upper-level students are currently studying at higher education institutions in the republic.

This means that the state scholarship is not awarded to every student automatically. For each spot, candidates who have achieved high results and stand out for their scientific and creative activity will compete against one another.

According to the figures, there is one state scholarship for every 432 upper-level students on average. This indicates that the selection process will be highly competitive.

What criteria are used to select students?

Several important indicators are taken into account when evaluating candidates for state scholarships.

These include:

high academic performance;

participation in scientific articles and research;

results in Olympiads and competitions;

creative activity;

participation in university and community service.

Additionally, depending on the type of scholarship, special attention may be paid to the candidate's field of study, scientific work, and achievements in the sector.

The largest quota went to three scholarships

In the distribution, the most spots were allocated to the Islam Karimov, Presidential, and Navoi state scholarships.

These three scholarships account for a total of 556 quotas. This makes up the majority of all allocated spots.

The smallest quota was set for the Pahlavon Mahmud scholarship — only 3.

Serious competition awaits students

A state scholarship provides a student not only with financial support but also with official recognition of their achievements in science and education.

Higher education institutions will now select worthy candidates based on the established quotas. For the 776 spots, those who have shown the highest results among hundreds of thousands of students will be chosen.