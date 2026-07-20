Lamine Yamal 'completed' football at 19: Spain are World Champions

Young Spanish star Lamine Yamal has cemented his place in history by winning the most prestigious trophies in the football world. After the victory over Argentina in the World Cup final, the 19-year-old winger not only secured a gold medal but also earned the acclaim of experts for his phenomenal talent. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

In a dramatic match at the stadium in New York, Spain won 1-0. The hug between Lamine Yamal and a tearful Lionel Messi at the end of the match was symbolic. This moment is being interpreted by the football community as the passing of the torch from the legendary 39-year-old icon to the 19-year-old hero of a new era. According to Goal.com, Yamal, who wears the number 10 jersey for Barcelona, offering comfort to his club's former legend created a symbolic scene.

Historical result and expert opinion

Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart did not hide his admiration for the young player's performance. In his view, by winning the European Championship and the World Cup at just 19, Yamal has "completed football." On BBC Sport, Hart highlighted Yamal's composure under pressure and his ability to remain calm despite the rough tactics of the Argentine defenders.

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente also highly praised his player's contribution to the team effort. According to the coach, Yamal matured during this tournament and proved his willingness to sacrifice individual ambitions for the team's benefit. Although there were concerns about a knee injury before the tournament, he played in almost every match.

According to statistics, Lamine Yamal has won all 13 matches he started in major tournaments (Euro and World Cup). This is the longest perfect streak in European football history. At 19 years and 6 days old, he became the youngest player in history to hold both continental and world titles.

Victory and future prospects

A goal by Ferran Torres in the 106th minute of the final led Spain to the top of the world once again. Although the "Best Young Player" award of the tournament went to his teammate Pau Cubarsi, Yamal's impact on the pitch and his tactical discipline are highly valued by experts.

Lamine Yamal's success signals the beginning of a new golden era for Spanish football. His individual skill and defensive support were decisive factors in the team's balanced performance. Now, the whole world is watching the next steps of this young star and how worthily he will continue the legacy left by Messi.