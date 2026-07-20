Tragedy in the Black Sea: Russia strikes a grain-carrying vessel...

Russia has struck the "Golden Leo" dry cargo ship, which was carrying grain and leaving the combat zone in the Black Sea, with cruise missiles. At least six sailors were killed in the attack, and several others remain missing.

Zamin.uz provides details on this horrific incident in the Black Sea and the latest information regarding Kyiv's response on the international stage.

Severe fire on board and crew casualties

According to the Ukrainian Navy, the incident occurred on July 19. The "Golden Leo," which was sailing under the flag of Guinea-Bissau and owned by a Turkish company, was departing the combat zone with a cargo of grain and heading toward a safe route.

According to preliminary information:

Attack details: Russian forces fired 3 cruise missiles at the ship. One of the strikes hit the upper part of the starboard side, causing a massive fire.

Casualties and injuries: Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Nikolay Kalashnik reported that the death toll from the attack has reached 6, while 4 people are still considered missing.

Rescue operations: Following the attack, 8 crew members were rescued and taken to a hospital in the city of Odesa.

Crew composition: According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, there were citizens of Syria and India on board. It has been confirmed that a Ukrainian pilot is among the dead.

Ukraine's response: "This is an act of terrorism against peaceful shipping"

The Ukrainian Navy characterized the attack as a deliberate strike against an unarmed civilian vessel sailing under a foreign flag that posed no military threat. Official Kyiv is calling this an act of terrorism against peaceful shipping and a gross violation of international humanitarian law.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Sergey Koretsky has instructed the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to officially notify the affected nations and international partners about the attack. Currently, additional measures are being developed in coordination with military command to strengthen the safety of civilian vessels and sailors.

An international monitoring mission may be established in the Black Sea

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha recalled that Russia had also attacked a merchant ship sailing under the flag of Antigua and Barbuda just a day earlier (in which 1 person was killed and 3 were injured).

For this reason, Kyiv is putting forward an important initiative in cooperation with international maritime organizations: