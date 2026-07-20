The boy who became an internet star at the World Cup final: Lamine Yamal with his 3-year-old brother! (video)

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The boy who became an internet star at the World Cup final: Lamine Yamal with his 3-year-old brother! (video)

After Spain's victory over Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final, a young boy's joyful reaction caused a stir online. It was revealed that he is Lamine Yamal's younger brother, Keyne, reported Axsham.az.

The final took place at the New York New Jersey Stadium near New York City. Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 to become world champions.

During the match, Keyne supported his brother and the Spanish national team from the stands. He could not contain his emotions after Spain scored. This exact moment was captured on camera.

The footage spread quickly on social media. Users warmly received the boy's sincere joy and his affection for his brother.

After the final, Keyne went onto the pitch to celebrate the championship with Lamine Yamal. His moments around the trophy are being seen as one of the most touching scenes of the final.

Lamine YamalWorld Cup 2026SpainFootballViral Video
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