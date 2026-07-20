Spain World Champion: A Painful End for Argentina and Lionel Messi

·58·Sport
Spain World Champion: A Painful End for Argentina and Lionel Messi

The football world witnessed a dramatic conclusion to another major tournament. In the 2026 World Cup final, the Spain national team defeated Argentina to claim their second gold medal in history. The match, held at a magnificent stadium in New Jersey, became a clash not only between two teams but also between two different football philosophies. This is reported by Goal.com .

While "La Roja," managed by Luis de la Fuente, relied on control throughout the match, Lionel Scaloni's side opted for an aggressive and physical style. According to Goal.com, the skill and patience of the Spaniards prevailed in a fierce 120-minute battle. Argentina, meanwhile, faced criticism for their overly rough play.

The New Jersey Battle and the Decisive Red Card

The main time of the match ended in a goalless draw, but an incident in the 90th minute changed the fate of the game. Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez received a second yellow card in an unnecessary situation and was sent off. This left the defending champions a man down for the extra time periods.

Spain took advantage of their numerical superiority. In the 106th minute, following a cross from Nico Williams, substitute Ferran Torres found the back of Emi Martinez's net. This lone goal secured the championship title for Spain. Argentina tried to change the situation until the end, but their attacks proved fruitless.

The Last Dance for Lionel Messi

This final was expected to be the last major tournament for the legendary Lionel Messi with the national team. Unfortunately, the great forward could not hold back his tears at the end of the match. Messi could not perform a miracle to save his team this time and remained more of a spectator on the pitch.

Experts believe that Argentina displayed "anti-football" in this match. The team's excessive roughness and the provocations from players like Leandro Paredes and Enzo Fernandez cast a shadow over the spirit of the game. In the end, the football community deemed Spain's victory fair, as they showed more creativity on the pitch.

With this victory, the Spain national team proved they are ready to begin a new era of hegemony in world football. Although Lionel Messi has surrendered his title as world champion, he remains the greatest player in football history. Now, all attention turns to Spain's dominance in the coming years.

World CupSpainArgentinaLionel MessiFootball
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