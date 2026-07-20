Harry Kane: Thomas Tuchel can lead the England national team to new heights

England captain Harry Kane shared his thoughts on the team's morale and the future of head coach Thomas Tuchel following their exit from the 2026 World Cup. After a semi-final defeat to Argentina, the team is still trying to recover. Nevertheless, Kane expressed his continued support for the German manager. This is reported by Goal.com .

In the tournament held in the USA, England defeated France in the third-place play-off to secure bronze medals. Despite this being the best result for the "Three Lions" in the last 60 years, fans and experts heavily criticized Tuchel's tactical decisions in the semi-final. In particular, England's shift to a defensive style while leading against Argentina is seen as the main reason for the defeat.

Trust in Tuchel and tactical errors

In an interview with Goal.com, Harry Kane emphasized that the coach's passion and tactical experience are vital for the team. "Tuchel gave not only the players but the whole country the belief that we can win. That is why this year's defeat was more painful than ever. He might not always make the right decision, but he is leading us on the right path," the captain said.

According to the captain, the team must avoid passivity during crucial moments of the game. The final 30 minutes against Argentina were not the football England wants to play. Kane noted that this has been discussed extensively in the dressing room, but now it is time to apply that experience on the pitch.

A step towards the future

The England national team will now focus on Nations League matches against strong opponents like Spain and Croatia. Kane considers these competitions a great opportunity to learn how to play under high pressure. The team's goal is not just to reach a semi-final or final, but to finally win a major trophy.

The 32-year-old striker believes there is still room for growth in the team and that this goal can be achieved together with Tuchel. Although the bronze medal is a historic result for English football, it is clear that the team's ambitions are much higher. Serious discussions between the captain and the coach regarding team improvement are expected in upcoming training camps.