Series of earthquakes hit Peru, death toll rising

Two consecutive powerful earthquakes in a mountainous region of Peru have claimed lives. According to preliminary data, at least 6 people died and 21 others were injured as a result of the natural disaster, the country's National Civil Defense Institute reported.

It is reported that the tremors were recorded on the night of July 19 in the Chupaca province of the Junín region, approximately 300 kilometers east of the capital, Lima.

According to the Peruvian National Seismological Center, the magnitude of the first earthquake was 5.1, and the second was 3.7. The tremors occurred at depths of 24 and 18 kilometers, respectively. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre estimated the magnitude of the first earthquake at 5.6.

According to the head of the National Civil Defense Institute, Luis Vásquez, Exitosa told the radio station that, according to initial estimates, 48 houses were completely destroyed and another 18 homes were seriously damaged. The disaster has affected approximately 300 residents, and temporary tents are being set up for those affected.

It is noted that many houses in Chupaca could not withstand the strong tremors because they were built of adobe bricks.

Currently, rescue teams and fire services are continuing to clear the rubble. Experts do not rule out the possibility that more people may remain trapped under the rubble.

For reference, Peru is located in one of the world's most active seismic regions in the Pacific Ocean, known as the «Ring of Fire» . Approximately 85 percent of all earthquakes recorded on Earth occur in this region.