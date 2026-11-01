Juventus vs Napoli: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

20 Jhon Lucumí (Juventus) is shown a yellow card. The referee showed him no mercy.

19 Nick Woltemade (Juventus) received a cross and shot from the edge of the box, but the ball went just wide of the left post.

16 Douglas Luiz (Juventus) argues with the referee and is shown a yellow card.

16 Frank Anguissa (Napoli) did not suffer a serious injury and will not leave the pitch. He is back in the game now.

15 Jhon Lucumi (Juventus) failed to connect well with the corner, sending his header from the center of the box well over the bar. The ball went out of play and Napoli will restart with a goal kick.

15 Teun Koopmeiners (Juventus) is preparing to deliver a dangerous corner kick into the penalty area.

12 Frank Anguissa (Napoli) is signaling pain and asking for medical attention. The severity of his injury is currently unknown.

10 Douglas Luiz (Juventus) stepped up to take the corner, but the ball went straight to the defenders.

10 Douglas Luiz (Juventus) takes the corner, but the defense clears it. The referee points to the corner flag. Corner for Juventus.

9 Weston McKennie (Juventus) tried to thread a pass from outside the box, but a defender cleared it. Corner kick for Juventus.

8 After a set-piece from Napoli, one of the defenders easily took control of the ball.

7 Guglielmo Vicario makes a brilliant save, denying Lorenzo Lucca's (Napoli) central strike following a cross.

7 Matteo Politano (Napoli) crosses into the box, but a defender clears the ball.

5 Frank Anguissa (Napoli) challenged hard and Simone Sozza whistled for a foul.

3 Kevin De Bruyne (Napoli) played a forward pass, but the ball was too strong.

3 Napoli are in control of the ball, making several passes while waiting for an opening to attack.

1 The referee blew the whistle and the match has started.

00:46 The players have finally taken the field! Napoli will kick off.

00:45 Simone Sozza has been appointed as the referee for today's match.

00:45 The starting lineups for both teams are out, you can check them out now.