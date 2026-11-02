Girl in a cow-ballerina costume stopped while riding a scooter in Tashkent

In Tashkent, a girl wearing a cow-ballerina costume for Halloween caught the attention of law enforcement officers.

According to witnesses, the incident occurred on the evening of October 31 near the Minor metro station and the Brasserie Minor bar. The girl, who was riding a scooter, was stopped by Patrol-Post Service officers.

According to some reports, the girl was taken to the district internal affairs department, where a preventive conversation was held with her. It is noted that she was wearing the unusual costume in celebration of Halloween.

There has been no official comment on the incident yet.