Blogger Asilbek Amirov has become a father once again (video)

·38·Culture
Blogger Asilbek Amirov has become a father once again (video)

Blogger Asilbek Amirov, who creates content under the pseudonym aslbek_emir, has become a father once again. He shared the joyful news with his followers through a video posted on his Instagram page.

Under the video, the blogger wrote, "Welcome to my life, Asmira." As indicated by this caption, the baby has been named Asmira.

The blogger's followers did not remain indifferent to his happy news, expressing their sincere congratulations and well-wishes in the comments.

We also congratulate Asilbek Amirov and his family on this joyful event and wish the baby good health and a happy life.

Asilbek AmirovAslbek EmirUzbek bloggers
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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