Second Amur tiger released into the wild in Kazakhstan (video)

On October 31, a male Amur tiger named Amur was released into the wild at the Ile-Balkhash State Nature Reserve in Kazakhstan. It became the second tiger returned to its natural habitat as part of the country's program to restore the tiger population.

Before being released into the wild, the tiger was kept in a special adaptation enclosure under the supervision of experts. Veterinarians checked its health, behavior, ability to hunt independently, and its reaction to the presence of humans. The tests confirmed that Amur was ready to live independently in the wild.

To track the animal's subsequent movements, it was fitted with a special collar connected to a satellite system. This allows experts to monitor its location and how it is adapting to its new environment.

As part of the program, the first tiger, a female named Umid, was released into the wild on July 31. According to experts, she has adapted well to the new territory and is hunting independently. Two other tiger cubs brought to Kazakhstan remain under the supervision of specialists for now. They may be released into the wild once they reach a sufficient age and pass the necessary tests.

It is noted that tigers have not been seen in the wild in Kazakhstan for over 70 years. Historically, the Turan tiger lived in these areas, but they disappeared starting from the middle of the last century due to poaching, destruction of their natural habitat, and a decline in the food base.

Currently, a program to restore the tiger population in their historical habitat is being implemented in the country. For this purpose, Amur tigers, which are genetically close to the Turan tiger, were selected. The program is not limited to releasing animals into the wild but also includes restoring their habitat and increasing food sources.