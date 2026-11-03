20-year-old climber dies while ascending the Matterhorn

·55·World
20-year-old climber dies while ascending the Matterhorn

A 20-year-old climber has died while ascending the famous Matterhorn mountain in Switzerland. The tragedy occurred after reports of a rockfall near his route. The deceased's family and friends identified him as Kiran Lainer.

Kiran was involved in the accident shortly after 6:00 AM on Tuesday, October 27, while climbing the famous Alpine peak with his companion.

Valais cantonal police reported that as the two climbers were ascending the Hörnli Ridge of the Matterhorn, rocks fell near them at an altitude of approximately 3,500 meters. This altitude is nearly 11,500 feet.

Following this, one of the climbers lost sight of his companion and immediately notified emergency services. This was reported by the Need To Know publication.

A helicopter belonging to the Air Zermatt company was dispatched to the scene by the Valais Cantonal Rescue Organization. Rescuers soon found the missing climber in the mountainous area, but could do nothing more than confirm his death.

Kiran's family and friends publicly identified him as the deceased climber. The Valais public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of the fall and the causes of the tragedy.

Police confirmed that rocks fell near the two climbers, but have not yet provided definitive information on whether this was the direct cause of the accident.

Kiran's sister, Presenia Justin Newman, described his death as an accident caused by a rockfall. She spoke about him on a fundraising page organized to bring the deceased back to the USA.

According to his sister, Kiran lived in Austin, Texas. He also had close ties to Pensacola, Florida. The family described this city as the place Kiran considered his home.

Two young climbers resting on a cliff top.

Presenia remembered her brother as a son to his parents, an uncle and friend to others, as well as a young man who loved skateboarding, golf, and mountaineering.

"Kiran's life was much broader and more meaningful than the circumstances surrounding his death. He was a young man who loved adventure and nature, a love that took him to extraordinary and wonderful places in the world.

He was only 20 years old; he still had so many opportunities and so much life ahead of him. It is very difficult to put into words the grief of losing him in such an unexpected way," said his sister.

Kiran's best friend and climbing partner, Eli Hawkins, also said they were climbing the Matterhorn together.

"Kiran was my best friend, my climbing partner, and like a brother to me. He was a very special person. We went through a lot together — both good days and hardships. This loss is more painful than anything I have ever experienced," wrote Eli.

He stated that he would continue mountaineering to keep his friend's memory alive forever.

"I loved him very much. In his memory, I will continue to climb mountains with even more determination and will always keep him in my heart," he added.

Donations are being collected to bring Kiran back to the USA and to cover funeral and memorial expenses. The family plans to hold memorial events in Austin and Pensacola.

"Our biggest wish right now is to bring Kiran home, bury his body, and allow everyone who loved him to say goodbye," the family members said.

MatterhornKiran LainerValais CantonAlps
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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