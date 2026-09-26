Serious warning from Bill Gates: AI could pose a threat to billions of people

·68·Technology
Serious warning from Bill Gates: AI could pose a threat to billions of people

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has expressed concern over the risks associated with the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI). He stated that governments are not adequately prepared for the changes the technology will bring.

According to Gates, the expansion of AI capabilities could pose serious risks if misused by malicious actors. At the same time, he also emphasized the potential of artificial intelligence to provide great benefits in medicine, education, and agriculture.

Gates noted that governments are not sufficiently prepared to manage AI-related risks.

Gates put forward the need for international coordination of AI development and strengthening cooperation between states. He particularly highlighted the importance of government oversight in areas such as cybersecurity and societal impact. Currently, there is no scientific conclusion that billions of people will inevitably die because of AI. Such scenarios are part of debates regarding the long-term risks of artificial intelligence; experts do not share a single opinion on its probability and timing.

Bill GatesMicrosoftArtificial intelligencecybersecurity
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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