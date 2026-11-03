2.18 meters tall at 14: Bukhara teenager amazes Otabek Umarov (video)

A unique case that has caused a real sensation in Uzbekistan's sports scene has been recorded. A 14-year-old schoolboy from Bukhara has caught the attention of the public and sports officials due to his astonishing anthropometric measurements — he stands at a staggering 2 meters and 18 centimeters tall.

Officials from the Uzbekistan Triathlon Federation and the National Olympic Committee, specifically Otabek Umarov, met with the young athlete in person and did not hide their admiration for his height and physique.

Astonishing metrics: Bukhara's new giant

The athlete's physical parameters are enough to naturally pique the interest of scouts from the world's leading basketball leagues:

Age and height: The teenager is only 14 years old, but he has already reached a height of 218 centimeters and is still in his growth and development phase;

Weight and athletic condition: Weighing 96 kilograms, the young athlete moves with ease and demonstrates good mobility on the court;

Difference in photos: In the photos and videos taken, the 14-year-old athlete stands a full half-body taller than the adults and his peers standing next to him, clearly demonstrating his unique genetic potential.

A major springboard for Uzbek basketball

At a time when large-scale efforts are being made to take team sports in our country, particularly basketball, to a new level, the emergence of such talent is a great opportunity:

Professional training: Experts believe that if he is provided with proper medical and physical conditioning and trained under professional coaches, he could become a star at the national team and international club level;

Attention and support: The meeting with Otabek Umarov indicates that the young athlete's career will develop under the full supervision and support of the state and sports federations.

This teenager from Bukhara, who has reached a height of 2.18 meters at just 14 years old, is expected to become a key central player not only for Uzbekistan but for continental basketball in the near future.