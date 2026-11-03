The Queen under an umbrella, Charles III in the rain: a funny situation at the event

King Charles III of Great Britain found himself in an unexpected and awkward situation during his official tour of the Caribbean. A sudden, heavy tropical downpour during a ceremonial military parade dedicated to the anniversary of the independence of Antigua and Barbuda left the British monarch exposed to the elements without an umbrella.

While inspecting the troops on the open stadium field, the King became drenched and openly expressed his dissatisfaction by gesturing to his aides to bring him an umbrella.

Unexpected downpour at the parade and the King's gestures

The incident occurred at an official celebratory event held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in the island nation's capital, St. John's:

Unexpected tropical rain: As King Charles III, wearing a light yellow suit, was walking along the red carpet to inspect the military ranks, a torrential downpour suddenly began;

"Where is the umbrella?": While Queen Camilla managed to take cover quickly with an umbrella held over her, King Charles III's protocol team was momentarily distracted. As a result, the monarch was left alone in the rain, nervously raising his hands to ask his aides for an umbrella;

Raindrops on his face: Video footage clearly shows the King, now over 70, looking displeased as he wiped rainwater from his face and urged his security and protocol staff to hurry.

From awkward situation to humor: The King's reaction

The incident quickly spread on social media and sparked widespread discussion:

Prompt assistance: After a short while, a large black umbrella was finally brought to the King, and he continued the event in this manner;

Composure and humor: Once the situation was under control, Charles III regained his composure during a conversation with Prime Minister Gaston Browne, taking the incident with humor and laughing about being "soaked to the bone";

Viral moment on the internet: Given that Charles III has previously reacted sharply to protocol lapses (such as his emotional reaction to a leaking pen in 2022), this "umbrella incident" also became a major press trend.

Despite the official Caribbean tour schedule, nature's unexpected "gift" and the King's natural emotional state became the most memorable part of the event.

You can watch the moments showing the British King Charles III caught in the downpour and expressing his dissatisfaction while asking for an umbrella below: