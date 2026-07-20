Abbosbek Fayzullayev reveals which team he supported

·40·Society
Abbosbek Fayzullayev reveals which team he supported

Uzbekistan national team player Abbosbek Fayzullayev gave a sincere answer in one of his interviews when asked which team he would support ahead of the 2026 World Cup final.

When asked by the interviewer: "We know you are a fan of Barcelona. Will you be rooting for Argentina or Spain in the World Cup final?" he replied without hesitation:

"Argentina. Because of Messi," he answered.

Fayzullayev's response spread widely on social media in a short time. Especially after Argentina lost to Spain in the final, many internet users shared this video again, leaving various humorous and interesting comments regarding the player's answer.

Nevertheless, many emphasize that Abbosbek Fayzullayev's choice is linked to his respect and fandom for Lionel Messi, and they are welcoming his sincere response warmly.

Abbosbek FayzullayevBarcelonaArgentinaSpainLionel Messi
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