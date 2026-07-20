Traces of an ancient ruler's palace discovered in Samarkand

·0·Uzbekistan
Traces of an ancient ruler's palace discovered in Samarkand

During scientific excavations at the famous Mingtepa archaeological site, located in the Jomboy district of the Samarkand region, architectural remains of a potential ruler's palace, likely dating back to the 8th century AD, have been identified. This was reported by the Cultural Heritage Agency.

According to the agency, the archaeological research is being conducted under the leadership of researchers Amriddin Berdimurov, Husniddin Rakhmonov, and Nigora Mahkamova from the Samarkand Institute of Archaeology named after Yahyo Gulamov.

As a result of the excavations, the architectural structure of a palace complex located in the Ark (citadel) part of the Mingtepa site, dating back to the first half of the 8th century AD, has been uncovered. Experts state that this structure could serve as an important historical and scientific source for studying urban planning, architectural traditions, and the state governance system of the Early Middle Ages.

Ancient stone and stucco fragments with patterns lying on black polyethylene.

Furthermore, during the excavation work, 8th-century sculptural fragments were also discovered in the hall of the palace. Currently, additional scientific research and analysis of the findings are being carried out.

Archaeologists believe that the new findings will enrich the understanding of the political, cultural, and social life of the Mingtepa site, as well as allow for new scientific conclusions regarding the historical development of this region in the Early Middle Ages. This discovery is being evaluated as one of the important steps toward studying Uzbekistan's rich cultural heritage.

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