The next goal for Arsenal: Mikel Arteta's team now sets its sights on the Champions League

After securing the long-awaited Premier League title, Arsenal's primary focus is now shifting to Europe's most prestigious tournament — the Champions League. Under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, the team triumphed in the domestic league after a 22-year drought and now aims to win the first European Cup in the club's history. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Arsenal has achieved significant growth both domestically and internationally in recent years. After finishing second in the Premier League for three consecutive seasons, the "Gunners" finally secured the gold medals in the 2025-26 season. In an interview with Goal.com, former club striker Jeremie Aliadiere emphasized that the Champions League should now become the team's priority.

European setbacks and new ambitions

Last season, Arsenal reached the Champions League final but lost on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain in the decisive match held in Budapest. This defeat was painful for the London fans, as the club has never won this tournament in its history. In 2025, Arteta's side was stopped by the same Parisian club in the semi-finals.

According to Aliadiere, the Premier League victory has lifted a huge weight off the team's shoulders. "In my opinion, the main focus will now be on the Champions League. Last season, everyone was thinking about the Premier League. Now, the club must rewrite its history and take the throne in Europe as well," the former player added.

Competition and future plans

Conquering the European summit will not be easy for Arsenal. Giants such as Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and Real Madrid are consistently considered favorites. Nevertheless, the squad formed by Mikel Arteta is currently in its prime and showing that it is capable of surpassing the achievements of the Arsene Wenger era.

The club's management and coaching staff are working on further strengthening the squad during the transfer window. While maintaining leadership in the Premier League is important, a victory in the Champions League will truly return Arsenal to the elite of world football. Currently, the team's main goal is to maintain stability both domestically and on the continental stage in the 2026-27 season.