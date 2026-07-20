Will Erling Haaland part ways with Manchester City? Former defender gives a surprising prediction

Debates regarding the future of Erling Haaland, the brightest star of the English Premier League in recent years, are heating up again. Although he signed a contract with Manchester City until 2034, many doubt that the Norwegian striker will remain at the Etihad Stadium for a full decade. Former team defender Joleon Lescott shared his thoughts on the matter. This is reported by Goal.com .

In an interview with Goal.com, Lescott emphasized that he does not believe Erling Haaland will stay in Manchester until the end of his current contract. Although the striker is currently happy at the club, the volatility of the football world and the interest from giants like Real Madrid could change the situation at any time. At the same time, a warning was issued that the transfer fee for any buyer would be astronomical.

Real Madrid and the Galactico project

Reports frequently circulate in the Spanish press that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez sees Erling Haaland as his next major project. Although the player's father, Alf Inge Haaland, confirms that his son has a contract with Manchester City, he has not hidden the fact that playing for the Madrid club is every footballer's dream. This adds further fuel to the transfer rumors.

Approaching 26 years of age, Erling Haaland is currently in the prime of his career. He has managed to score 162 goals in 198 appearances for Manchester City. This record has made him the most dangerous striker in the world. In particular, his role in leading the Norway national team to the 2026 World Cup for the first time since 1998 has further enhanced his reputation.

New manager and future plans

Manchester City is currently undergoing a transition period. Following the departure of Pep Guardiola, Enzo Maresca has taken charge of the team. In such circumstances, the club's management will strive to retain leaders like Erling Haaland. According to Lescott, the striker will not leave the team in the coming years, but it is unlikely he will complete the full 8-year term.

Having won the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup with Manchester City, there are almost no peaks left for Erling Haaland to conquer in England. This may encourage him to seek new challenges. If a transfer does take place, it is expected to be one of the most expensive deals in football history. For now, fans continue to enjoy his goals and records in the Premier League.