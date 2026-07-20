Odilkhon qori was sentenced to almost 8 years

·38·Society
Odilkhon qori was sentenced to almost 8 years

A court verdict has been announced against Odilxon Qori Ismoilov, who served as an imam-khatib at several mosques in Tashkent and is known as the founder of the "Rayhon" national family restaurant chain. This was reported by the Supreme Court press service.

It is reported that the criminal case involving Odilxon Ismoilov and six other individuals was heard in the Pop District Court for Criminal Cases.

According to the court's decision, all seven defendants were found guilty of committing crimes under the Criminal Code related to embezzlement or misappropriation, official forgery, concealment of documents, and the use of forged documents.

In accordance with the verdict, Odilxon Ismoilov was sentenced to 8 years of imprisonment. Taking into account the time already spent in custody, the remaining term was set at 7 years, 11 months, and 28 days.

The other six defendants were sentenced to various terms of imprisonment based on the severity of their criminal actions.

Additionally, it was ordered that the material damages identified during the criminal proceedings be recovered from the defendants on a joint and several basis.

The Supreme Court noted that an appeal or cassation complaint against the first-instance court's verdict may be filed with the Namangan Regional Court in accordance with the procedure established by law.

For reference, Odilxon Qori Yunusxon ugli was born in 1977 in Namangan. Over the years, he served as an imam-khatib at the "Hazrati Umar," "Shayx Zayniddin," "Firdavs," and "Xoja Alambardor" mosques in Tashkent. He also served for a time as the deputy head of the "Vaqf" Charitable Public Foundation.

Odilxon IsmoilovTashkentRayhonNamanganVaqf
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