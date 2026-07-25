Real Madrid starts working on Rodri transfer

·51·Sport
Real Madrid starts working on Rodri transfer

Real Madrid is Manchester City midfielder Rodri is exploring the possibility of signing him in the summer transfer window. According to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, the Madrid club has started preliminary work on the Spanish player's transfer.

No official negotiations have taken place between the two clubs yet. However, it is reported that Real Madrid management rates the chances of reaching an agreement as high.

Real wants to complete the transfer this summer

According to the material prepared by David Ornstein and Mario Cortegana, Real Madrid aims to secure Rodri not as a long-term plan, but already in the current summer transfer window.

The Madrid club has not yet sent an official offer to Manchester City. It has also not been reported that negotiations between the parties regarding the transfer fee or terms have begun.

However, the source emphasized that Real expresses strong confidence that this transfer can be carried out.

«Manchester City» does not want to let Rodri go

The Manchester club intends to keep one of its key midfielders in the team.

According to reports, City management hopes that Rodri will stay with the team next season regardless of whether he signs a new contract or not.

This could significantly complicate transfer negotiations for Real, as the player's current deal still has more than a season left.

When does Rodri's contract expire?

The Spain national team captain's contract with Manchester City is valid until June 2027 .

Main info

Detail

Player

Rodri

Current club

Manchester City

Interested club

Real Madrid

Contract duration

Until June 2027

Official negotiations

Not started yet

Therefore, Manchester City is in a strong position in negotiations and is not forced to sell the player.

Why did Real choose Rodri specifically?

Rodri stands out for his ability to control the pace of the game in central midfield and provide a balance between defense and attack.

The fact that he is the captain of the Spain national team also demonstrates the player's leadership qualities. Real may be aiming to further strengthen its central line through an experienced and high-level midfielder.

However, the financial terms of the transfer, Rodri's personal stance, and Manchester City's potential asking price have not been disclosed yet.

Decisive negotiations are still ahead

At the moment, Rodri's move to Real is only at the stage of interest from the Madrid side and preliminary work on the transfer.

An official offer, club-to-club negotiations, and the player's decision will determine the fate of this transfer. Since Manchester City is determined to keep him, reaching an agreement is not expected to be easy.

Do you think Rodri is the right choice for Real Madrid's midfield? Leave your opinion in the comments.

Real MadridManchester CityRodriTransferPremier League
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