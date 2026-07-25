Lenovo Introduces ThinkCentre X All-in-One PC with an Unusual Display

·49·Technology
Lenovo Introduces ThinkCentre X All-in-One PC with an Unusual Display

Lenovo, known for its innovative solutions in the computer technology market, has introduced its new all-in-one PC called the ThinkCentre X AIO Aura Edition to the international market. The main feature of this device is its display format, which differs fundamentally from standard monitors and opens up new opportunities for professional users. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The device features a 27.6-inch screen with an 16:18 aspect ratio. According to the manufacturer, this format creates a workspace equivalent to two stacked A4 sheets of paper. This allows analysts, programmers, and designers who work heavily with documents to view more information in a vertical orientation.

Technical Capabilities and Performance

According to ixbt.com, the base variant of the ThinkCentre X all-in-one PC is equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 5 325 processor. The device also features 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage. For those seeking higher performance, configurations with an Intel Core Ultra X7 368H processor and integrated Intel Arc B390 graphics are also offered.

Regarding the display technology, it is an IPS panel with a resolution of 2560 x 2880 pixels. The monitor supports a 60 Hz refresh rate and provides 300 nits of brightness. In terms of color accuracy, it covers 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut, ensuring natural color reproduction during graphic processing.

Regarding the storage system, Lenovo's engineers have not forgotten about expansion capabilities. The device can be equipped with an SSD up to 2 TB using the PCIe Gen5 standard. Additionally, users have the option to add another M.2 2280 form factor storage drive, which is crucial for professionals working with large volumes of data.

Price and Market Position

The starting price of this unusual all-in-one PC is set at approximately $2300. Although this price is higher than the mid-range segment, the device's unique form factor and high-build quality place it among professional office equipment. Such devices are typically appreciated by corporate clients and niche specialists.

In conclusion, the Lenovo ThinkCentre X AIO Aura Edition is a great alternative for those bored with standard 16:9 or 21:9 format monitors on the market who want to increase work efficiency. Working on a single integrated and vertically expanded screen instead of two monitors could become a new trend in modern workspace organization.

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