Rodri on Real Madrid's Radar: Man City Boss Clarifies Situation

Manchester City's new head coach Enzo Maresca has addressed the transfer rumors surrounding Spanish midfielder Rodri. Amid growing reports that Real Madrid are showing serious interest in the player, the coach shared his thoughts on the team's key holding midfielder. This was reported by Goal.com reported by.

Having won the World Cup as the captain of the Spain national team, Rodri is currently facing health issues. The 30-year-old player is expected to undergo back surgery in the coming days. This raises further questions about his future, especially since he has only one year left on his current contract with Manchester City.

Transfer rumors and the coach's stance

According to the Manchester Evening News, Enzo Maresca emphasized that he is not worried about the gossip surrounding the star player. "It is natural for there to be various rumors around big players. I am not worried about this. He won the World Cup and was one of the best players of the tournament. Every coach in the world would want a player like Rodri in their team," noted the Italian specialist.

Although Rodri won the 2024 Ballon d'Or, he continues to face a difficult period with injuries. Due to a severe knee injury (ACL) in September 2024, he missed almost the entire season. Now, a minor back operation could slightly delay his preparation for the new season.

Future and potential transfer fee

According to AS, Rodri would not be against continuing his career in La Liga, particularly with Real Madrid. However, the player is currently maintaining a professional attitude and focusing entirely on his recovery process. Manchester City's management is reportedly ready to let him go for around 60 million euros if the player refuses to extend his contract.

The Athletic writes that no exact timeline has been set for Rodri's return to the pitch after surgery. This increases the likelihood that he will miss the opening rounds of the English Premier League. Enzo Maresca and his coaching staff will now have to figure out what tactical schemes to use without Rodri at the start of the season.

This transfer saga is also fascinating for football fans, as Rodri is considered one of the best defensive midfielders in modern football. His move to a powerhouse like Real Madrid could significantly alter the balance of power in European football.