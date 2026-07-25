SpaceX Success: All Starlink V3 Satellites Make Contact

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, has achieved a major milestone in space exploration and the expansion of global internet connectivity. During the latest Starship flight, successful communication was established with all 20 next-generation Starlink V3 satellites launched into space. This was announced by Michael Nicholls, the company's engineer for Starlink and AI projects. According to Ixbt.com reports .

According to the specialist, ground stations established radio contact with all 20 devices. Laser links, which are crucial for inter-satellite data transmission, were also tested. Currently, all necessary telemetry data has been received from the devices, indicating that the system is fully operational.

Technological Upgrades and Testing Process

Starlink V3 satellites will significantly increase the bandwidth of SpaceX's global network. These new-generation devices are equipped with more powerful antenna systems and improved laser communication technologies compared to their predecessors. According to ixbt.com, these tests also served to practically verify the capabilities of the Starship rocket.

It is worth noting that this successful communication session came after news of SpaceX's first mass deployment of Starlink V3 satellites. Although some devices initially failed to reach their designated orbit and burned up in the atmosphere, establishing stable communication with the remaining apparatus provided valuable data for engineers.

The Future of the Starship Project

Elon Musk praised the latest Starship flight, particularly highlighting the spacecraft's upgraded thermal protection shield. According to him, the spacecraft performed even better than expected during atmospheric reentry. This will allow for larger and heavier payloads in the future, including launching hundreds of Starlink V3 devices into orbit simultaneously.

Such technological achievements are of great importance for regions with developing internet infrastructure like Uzbekistan. The expansion of the Starlink network and increased bandwidth will bring high-speed satellite internet access closer even to remote areas of our country in the future. Currently, SpaceX continues to expand its network worldwide.

The success of the project pursues not only commercial goals but also scientific research. Data obtained through Starlink V3 will serve as a foundational base for future Mars flights and organizing long-distance space communications. Company engineers are analyzing the telemetry data to further optimize the system for upcoming missions.