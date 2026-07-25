Will Real Madrid Break Their Transfer Record for Michael Olise: Rumor and Reality

Reports that Spanish club Real Madrid are working on a massive deal expected to rock the football world in the upcoming transfer window have taken center stage in sports publications. The subject is Bayern Munich and France national team star Michael Olise. Following his stellar performance at the World Cup held in North America, the player's transfer value has soared to astronomical levels. Goal.com reports this.

Proving himself on the world stage, Olise caught the eye not only of experts but also of scouts from elite clubs. During the tournament, he provided 7 assists, breaking legendary Pelé's 56-year-old record. Notably, 5 of these passes were directly converted into goals by Kylian Mbappe. This very connection is said to have further heightened the Madrid club's interest.

Florentino Perez's promise and transfer fee

According to rumors, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has prepared a club-record offer of 150 million euros. Some sources speculate that this sum could surpass the record set by Neymar, exceeding 200 million euros. If this deal goes through, Michael Olise will become the most expensive player in football history.

However, Florentino Perez himself has been cautious in answering questions on the matter. In an interview with the television show "Horizonte", while acknowledging that Olise is a fantastic player, he denied that negotiations are currently underway with him. According to Perez, the club needs a midfielder who can join the attack, and this transfer should spark great excitement among fans.

The Kylian Mbappe factor and competition

There is information that recently joined Real Madrid player Kylian Mbappe supports the transfer of his compatriot. Continuing their successful national team partnership at club level could turn the "Royal Club's" attacking line into an unstoppable force. Nevertheless, it is certain that Bayern will not easily let go of one of their most talented assets.

According to The Guardian, despite Perez's denials, Olise remains the primary target. However, the Madrid side are also considering alternative options in parallel. For instance, the recent rejection of a 150 million euro bid for Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez testifies to the club's aggressive transfer market strategy.

Official negotiations for Michael Olise's transfer have not yet begun. However, the player's youth, technical abilities, and World Cup record make him an ideal candidate for a Galacticos-style project like Real Madrid. The upcoming transfer window is expected to shed light on all these questions.