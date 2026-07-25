Real Madrid Shakes Up Transfer Market: €100 Million for Yan Diomandé

Spanish club Real Madrid has stepped up its activity in the summer transfer window to an unprecedented level. Following the return of José Mourinho as head coach, the team has embarked on a radical squad overhaul. The next primary target is RB Leipzig and Ivory Coast national team winger Yan Diomandé. The Madrid side has shown they are willing to spend big on the talented player, according to Goal.com reports .

Goal.com reports that Real Madrid has submitted its first official bid of €90 million in cash plus €10 million in bonuses for the attacking midfielder born in 2006. However, the RB Leipzig management rejected the offer. According to German media, "The Bulls" do not want to let their star go for less than €120 million. Last season, Yan Diomandé caught the attention of many giants by contributing 10 goals and 13 assists.

Mourinho's New Project and Competition

José Mourinho personally wants a player with Yan Diomandé's profile in the team. The coach believes the young winger will bring speed and unpredictable decisions to the attacking line. Notably, Real Madrid is competing with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for the player. Initial reports indicated that Yan Diomandé had reached a verbal agreement with the Parisian club, but Madrid's intervention drastically changed the situation.

So far, notable players such as Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konaté, Marc Cucurella, and Bernardo Silva have joined Real Madrid's squad. Additionally, the club continues negotiations with Manchester City midfielder Rodri. The Spanish player has expressed a leaning toward returning to his homeland, which could further strengthen the "Royal Club's" central midfield.

Italian Path Opening for Brahim Díaz

The arrival of new stars in the attacking line will inevitably affect the futures of current players. In particular, Brahim Díaz could return to the Italian Serie A. Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti sees the Moroccan playmaker as a key figure in his team's attacking midfield. Brahim Díaz previously played for Milan on loan, winning the Italian championship and being well-acquainted with the local football environment.

Although Brahim Díaz's contract with Real Madrid runs until 2027 and he has expressed a desire to stay with the team, the potential transfer of Yan Diomandé could relegate him to the bench. The Juventus management plans to exploit this very factor to lure the player to their project in Turin. At the same time, the Madrid club has also been in contact regarding extending the player's current deal until 2030, which could significantly increase his transfer value.