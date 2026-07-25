Chuck Russell, director of "The Mask" and "The Scorpion King", passes away

Famous American director Chuck Russell has passed away at the age of 74. According to his family, the director was found unconscious on July 22 at his home in San Diego, California. His lawyer confirmed his death, but the cause of death has not been disclosed yet.

Chuck Russell is known to movie fans for such popular films as "The Mask", "The Blob", and "A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors". One of the biggest successes in his directorial career was the 1994 film "The Mask", which brought global fame to Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz. The film was also nominated for an Oscar for its special effects.

The 2002 film "The Scorpion King" went down in history as the project that paved the way for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to star in his first leading role.

In a 2024 interview, Russell mentioned that "The Mask" was originally planned as a horror movie, but at his suggestion, the comedy genre was chosen. As a result, the film, made on an $18 million budget, grossed over $350 million at the worldwide box office.

The director's latest work was the 2024 film "Witchboard", which is a remake of the 1986 horror film of the same name. His death is regarded as a major loss for the Hollywood film industry.