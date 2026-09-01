"Blood Moon" to be observed in Uzbekistan on September 7

On September 7, one of the longest total lunar eclipses in recent years will be observed. This astronomical phenomenon can also be seen from the territory of Uzbekistan.

According to Tashkent time, the Moon will begin to enter the Earth's shadow at 20:28. The partial eclipse will begin at 21:27.

The total phase of the lunar eclipse will begin at 22:30 and last until 23:52. During this time, the Moon will completely enter the Earth's shadow and take on a reddish hue. The total phase will last for nearly 1 hour and 22 minutes.

The red or orange color of the Moon during an eclipse is associated with the refraction of sunlight passing through the Earth's atmosphere. For this reason, such a phenomenon is often called a "blood Moon".

After the total eclipse, the Moon will gradually move out of the Earth's shadow. The partial eclipse will end at 00:56, and the final phase of the phenomenon will conclude at 01:55.