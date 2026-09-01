Historic victory: Uzbekistan wins its first-ever world championship title in rowing

·52·Sport
Historic victory: Uzbekistan wins its first-ever world championship title in rowing

Uzbekistan's Shahzod Nurmatov and Sobir Safaroliyev have achieved a historic result at the World Rowing Championships. In the lightweight men's double sculls competition held in Amsterdam — LM2x — they secured the gold medal. This was reported by the National Olympic Committee of Uzbekistan.

The Uzbek athletes finished in first place in the final, surpassing representatives from Germany and the USA. The German team took silver, while the American athletes earned bronze.

This victory marks the first gold medal ever won by Uzbekistan at the senior World Rowing Championships.

Shahzod Nurmatov and Sobir Safaroliyev dedicated their historic victory to the 35th anniversary of Uzbekistan's independence.

Two Uzbek rowers celebrate their victory with the flag, biting their medals.
RowingUzbekistanWorld Rowing ChampionshipsSportsGold Medal
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Lamine Yamal sets a new record in European footballLamine Yamal sets a new record in European footballToday, 12:51Chelsea and Manchester City are negotiating the transfer of Enzo FernándezChelsea and Manchester City are negotiating the transfer of Enzo FernándezToday, 12:50Jose Mourinho praises Lionel Messi's international careerJose Mourinho praises Lionel Messi's international careerToday, 11:19Enzo Fernández sends an emotional farewell to Lionel MessiEnzo Fernández sends an emotional farewell to Lionel MessiToday, 10:56Lionel Messi retires from international footballLionel Messi retires from international footballToday, 09:33Lionel Messi retires from Argentina national teamLionel Messi retires from Argentina national teamToday, 09:15
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)