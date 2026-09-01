Historic victory: Uzbekistan wins its first-ever world championship title in rowing

Uzbekistan's Shahzod Nurmatov and Sobir Safaroliyev have achieved a historic result at the World Rowing Championships. In the lightweight men's double sculls competition held in Amsterdam — LM2x — they secured the gold medal. This was reported by the National Olympic Committee of Uzbekistan.

The Uzbek athletes finished in first place in the final, surpassing representatives from Germany and the USA. The German team took silver, while the American athletes earned bronze.

This victory marks the first gold medal ever won by Uzbekistan at the senior World Rowing Championships.

Shahzod Nurmatov and Sobir Safaroliyev dedicated their historic victory to the 35th anniversary of Uzbekistan's independence.