Acer unveils new portable monitor with four screens

At the IFA 2026 exhibition in Berlin, Acer showcased one of its most innovative developments — the PD163Q P3, a foldable portable monitor featuring four displays. This device is specifically designed for professionals who lack screen space on their laptops and wish to work efficiently in a multitasking environment, and it is expected to be a significant step in the mobile workstation market. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the new model presented during the event allows the user to expand their workspace by four times (4X Screen Space) thanks to its unique construction. This high level of performance is achieved by using multiple interconnected screens, ensuring the gadget remains compact.

Technical capabilities and convenience

The panels that make up the main part of the device consist of high-quality 15.6-inch Full HD screens. This provides sufficient precision and comfort for daily tasks, including working with complex spreadsheets, graphics editors, and text documents.

Engineers also cared about user convenience, simplifying the process of connecting the monitors to a PC as much as possible. According to the provided information, the entire system connects via a single USB-C cable, which prevents the need for extra wires and adapters.

Evolution and prospects

It is worth noting that this is not Acer's first experiment in this direction. The company previously released a simpler PD163Q model with two 15.6-inch screens. The new PD163Q P3 is a logical continuation of that generation, raising the potential of portable monitors to a new level by increasing the number of screens to four.

For now, the manufacturer has not disclosed the exact pricing, release dates, or full technical specifications of this promising device. Nevertheless, interest in this gadget is high, and it is expected to soon find its place in the mobile workstation market.