World's Best University Rankings Released

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World's Best University Rankings Released

The Center for World University Rankings (CWUR) has released its 2026 list of the world's top higher education institutions. This prestigious report analyzed over 21,000 universities from nearly 100 countries, selecting the top 2,000. Unfortunately, no universities from Uzbekistan made it into this year's global "Top-2000".

A unique aspect of the CWUR ranking is that it does not rely on subjective surveys or questionable reports submitted by the universities themselves. The entire process is based solely on the following real and transparent criteria:

  • Quality of Education (25%): Student learning level and conditions.

  • Alumni Employment (25%): Students' success in the labor market and career achievements.

  • Quality of Faculty (10%): International reputation of academic staff.

  • Research Performance (40%): Volume of scientific publications, articles, and citations.

According to the analysis, the USA continues to lead global higher education. However, countries like the UK, Japan, Canada, France, and China are also demonstrating strong competition. Here are the top ten institutions in the ranking:

  1. Harvard University (USA)

  2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) (USA)

  3. Stanford University (USA)

  4. University of Cambridge (UK)

  5. University of Oxford (UK)

  6. Princeton University (USA)

  7. University of Pennsylvania (USA)

  8. Columbia University (USA)

  9. Yale University (USA)

  10. University of Chicago (USA)

So, why were our local universities left out? Analysis shows that our institutions have not yet achieved sufficient results in key areas such as international research volume, citations in prestigious journals, faculty quality, and global career success of graduates.

This result highlights that there is still much work to be done for our education system to keep pace with the global labor market and the world of science.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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