Why does hair fall out? 5 reasons many people overlook

Finding hair strands on your comb while brushing or in your hand while washing can be worrying for many. However, hair loss is not always a sign of illness. According to experts, losing about 50–100 hairs a day is considered a natural process. The important thing is to identify the cause if hair starts falling out more than usual.

1. Stress and intense emotional strain

Severe mental stress, serious illness, or high fever can affect the hair growth cycle. Interestingly, hair may start falling out more not immediately after stress, but two to three months later. Such a condition is often temporary.

2. Iron deficiency

A decrease in the body's iron reserves can cause hair loss. This should be paid attention to, especially in cases of strict dieting, malnutrition, or conditions related to iron deficiency. However, the cause of hair loss cannot be determined solely by appearance — if necessary, a doctor will recommend blood tests.

3. Hormonal changes

Disorders in thyroid gland function, the postpartum period, and age-related changes can affect hair loss. For example, some women experience more hair loss than usual a few months after childbirth. In most cases, this process slows down over time.

4. Heredity

If hair gradually thins, the hairline recedes, or hair decreases in certain parts of the head, a genetic predisposition may be the cause. This condition occurs in both men and women.

5. Improper hair care

Frequently tying hair tightly, and excessive use of hot hair dryers and straighteners can lead to breakage or damage to hair follicles over time. Therefore, it is important to treat your hair with care.

How can hair loss be reduced?

A balanced diet, sufficient protein intake, avoiding tight hairstyles, and moderate use of heat styling tools are beneficial. However, taking vitamins or various supplements without knowing the cause is not right — an excessive amount of certain substances can also lead to hair loss.

If hair loss lasts for a long time, increases suddenly, circular bald spots appear on the scalp, or itching and inflammation are observed, you should consult a dermatologist. Because the most important step in restoring hair is identifying why it is falling out.