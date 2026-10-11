Which foods should you avoid during a cold and illness?

·64·Health
Which foods should you avoid during a cold and illness?

When the body is fighting various seasonal illnesses, the flu, or a cold, a proper diet plays a crucial role in the recovery process. According to Ministry of Health specialists, certain products can worsen disease symptoms and weaken the natural immune system.

To overcome the illness more easily and accelerate the body's recovery, it is recommended to temporarily avoid the following foods:

5 main foods prohibited during illness

  • Sugary sweets and products: Foods with a high sugar content intensify inflammatory processes and weaken the ability of white blood cells (leukocytes) to fight viruses;

  • Alcoholic beverages: Alcohol severely dehydrates the body, sharply reduces the effectiveness of medications, and puts excessive stress on the liver;

  • Citrus fruits: Although fruits like oranges and lemons are rich in vitamin C, their high acidity can irritate the inflamed mucous membranes of the throat and stomach, worsening pain;

  • Milk and dairy products: In some patients, dairy products increase the secretion of phlegm and mucus in the respiratory tract, complicating coughing and nasal congestion;

  • Fatty and fried foods: The gastrointestinal tract spends a lot of energy to digest fried and heavy dishes. As a result, the body is forced to spend its energy on digestion rather than fighting the infection.

Experts' conclusion: Why are these products dangerous?

The Ministry of Health explains that the foods listed above contain low amounts of beneficial vitamins and minerals that are extremely necessary for the defense system during illness.

In addition, they place excessive strain on the digestive system. Therefore, specialists recommend consuming more warm liquids, chicken soup, light boiled dishes, and vitamin-rich vegetables during illness.

Ministry of Healthsugary sweetsalcoholic beveragescitrus fruits
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Does bay leaf decoction cure a cough? The important truthDoes bay leaf decoction cure a cough? The important truth28 September 11:05What the location of a headache indicates: What can the position of the pain mean?What the location of a headache indicates: What can the position of the pain mean?25 September 09:28Milk, garlic and kiwi: which of the 12 tips actually work?Milk, garlic and kiwi: which of the 12 tips actually work?1 August 00:27Nighttime Danger: Sleep deprivation proven to cause 172 diseases!Nighttime Danger: Sleep deprivation proven to cause 172 diseases!21 September 08:37Doctors: "Skipping breakfast dramatically increases the risk of heart disease and diabetes!"Doctors: "Skipping breakfast dramatically increases the risk of heart disease and diabetes!"20 September 12:54Do These 6 Drinks Really Heal Internal Organs?Do These 6 Drinks Really Heal Internal Organs?12 August 11:57
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Health news

«Doesn't a child who wasn't breastfed respect their parents?» A professor's opinion and the medical reality
«Doesn't a child who wasn't breastfed respect their parents?» A professor's opinion and the medical reality
Secret of youth found: Scientists shocked by studying the body of the oldest human...
Secret of youth found: Scientists shocked by studying the body of the oldest human...
What happens if the gallbladder does not function properly: symptoms and what to look out for?
What happens if the gallbladder does not function properly: symptoms and what to look out for?
Mysterious health issue for Xi Jinping: Anxiety ahead of Washington visit!
Mysterious health issue for Xi Jinping: Anxiety ahead of Washington visit!
“Hepatitis B can be completely cured with a single injection!”: A revolution in the medical world...
“Hepatitis B can be completely cured with a single injection!”: A revolution in the medical world...
The Secret to Longevity: 5 Foods to Immediately Remove from Your Diet
The Secret to Longevity: 5 Foods to Immediately Remove from Your Diet
What time do you go to sleep? How does delaying bedtime affect the body?
What time do you go to sleep? How does delaying bedtime affect the body?
What the location of a headache indicates: What can the position of the pain mean?
What the location of a headache indicates: What can the position of the pain mean?