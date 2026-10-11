Which foods should you avoid during a cold and illness?

When the body is fighting various seasonal illnesses, the flu, or a cold, a proper diet plays a crucial role in the recovery process. According to Ministry of Health specialists, certain products can worsen disease symptoms and weaken the natural immune system.

To overcome the illness more easily and accelerate the body's recovery, it is recommended to temporarily avoid the following foods:

5 main foods prohibited during illness

Sugary sweets and products: Foods with a high sugar content intensify inflammatory processes and weaken the ability of white blood cells (leukocytes) to fight viruses;

Alcoholic beverages: Alcohol severely dehydrates the body, sharply reduces the effectiveness of medications, and puts excessive stress on the liver;

Citrus fruits: Although fruits like oranges and lemons are rich in vitamin C, their high acidity can irritate the inflamed mucous membranes of the throat and stomach, worsening pain;

Milk and dairy products: In some patients, dairy products increase the secretion of phlegm and mucus in the respiratory tract, complicating coughing and nasal congestion;

Fatty and fried foods: The gastrointestinal tract spends a lot of energy to digest fried and heavy dishes. As a result, the body is forced to spend its energy on digestion rather than fighting the infection.

Experts' conclusion: Why are these products dangerous?

The Ministry of Health explains that the foods listed above contain low amounts of beneficial vitamins and minerals that are extremely necessary for the defense system during illness.

In addition, they place excessive strain on the digestive system. Therefore, specialists recommend consuming more warm liquids, chicken soup, light boiled dishes, and vitamin-rich vegetables during illness.