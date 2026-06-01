750 million soums recovered for entrepreneur

The Olmazor District Department of the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement processed an enforcement case based on a writ of execution from the Tashkent Interdistrict Economic Court to recover a total of 756 million 414 thousand soums from the debtor, "R.T.S" LLC, in favor of the creditor, "T.A." LLC.



The debtor was granted a specified period to voluntarily settle the debt. However, as the debt was not cleared within this timeframe, the state enforcement officer placed a lien on the debtor's bank accounts and assets in accordance with the law.



Furthermore, during enforcement actions conducted with partner organizations, a vehicle belonging to the debtor was located through a search and impounded.



Realizing the consequences of the compulsory enforcement measures applied, the debtor fully settled the outstanding debt.



The recovered funds were transferred to the creditor's bank account, and the enforcement document was effectively closed.