Strong wind causes hot air balloon crash, injuries reported

An unexpected incident occurred during a festive event in the city of Khujand, Tajikistan. A hot air balloon lost control due to strong winds and crashed into the roofs of several houses, resulting in several injuries.

According to reports, the incident took place on the evening of June 1 near the Kamol Khujandi Theater. The balloon had been brought from Uzbekistan for a festive event organized in honor of International Children's Day.

Preliminary information indicates that a 46-year-old Uzbek citizen who was inside the balloon fell to the ground and sustained various injuries. Additionally, a 40-year-old local woman who was at the scene was injured when the balloon's tether chain snapped.

Sources state that the injured have been taken to the hospital and are receiving necessary medical care. It is reported that the woman's minor daughter was also at the scene and sustained minor injuries.